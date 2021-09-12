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Public supply - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 25
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137 views • September 12, 2021
Is it the source and cause of inequality, negative collective agreement in illusion of lack. Who and why has power over the main resources and means of distribution? Results of the distributional tactics of the rulers. How to heal the sickness of separation from local self-sustainable seeds. The Manual for the new humanity in the transitional time taking place in the collective consciousness. Inevitable evolution and the moment of realisation of who we really are.
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To watch the next video click the link:
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For all current videos in the series check my channel:
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