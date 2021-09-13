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Public facilities - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 26
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62 views • September 13, 2021
Does government provide public facilities to the public to ensure quality of life? education, food, health, electricity, sanitation, safe drinking water, shelter, security etc. Basic needs and quality of life. Eco-communities and their sharing. Historical evidence of higher, more advanced society. The way to proceed to the transitional time. The new humanity can step into the transitional time through the public facilities. Let us create together!
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For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
https://odysee.com/@ArianasManualForTheNewHumanity:c
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/d87c1daa-f118-404e-96a4-0cb0b5964c7d
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