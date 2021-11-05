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Dr Pedro Chavez - detox de vacunas -vaccines
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140 views • November 05, 2021
El Dr. Pedro Chávez muestra un protocolo muy efectivo para la desintoxicación de las vacunas-subtitles in espanol
Dr Pedro Chavez shows a very effective protocol for detox from vacines - subtitles in español
elaces de info bajo - usar google para traducir en español
--- N-Acetylcysteine -info
https://www.mskcc.org/cancer-care/integrative-medicine/herbs/n-acetylcysteine
para comprar - https://www.linio.com.pe/p/nac-n-acetyl-cysteine-cisteina-qgjhnq?qid=bf8c0c094758dcef6b13f17c7fea4dcd&;oid=GE582HB0TVB9MLPE&position=7&sku=GE582HB0TVB9MLPE&adjust_t=1zira0_f1h7ws&adjust_google_network=g&adjust_google_placement=&adjust_campaign=LIPE-LAB-AO-INSTI-LOC00002-Product_Page-Ago21-GG-DSA-Conversion-Mix&adjust_adgroup=134377904388&gclid=Cj0KCQjwrJOMBhCZARIsAGEd4VEq0-YZIAiJ1FtW9vwbV89a4DVjth0bjnGsXoSn4JRv4oa569RLuCsaAsEbEALw_wcB
--- Zeolita info
https://www.karunlife.cl/zeolita-en-polvo-como-tomarla-beneficios-y-de-donde-proviene
para comprar
https://cannabisvidaperu.com/?s=zeolita
--- dioxido de Cloro (CDS) info
https://andreaskalcker.com/cds-clo2/que-es-cds.html
mas
https://andreaskalcker.com/cursos-formaci%C3%B3n-y-libros/cursos-base.html
protocolos:
https://odysee.com/@Dioxido_de_cloro:8/Explicaci%C3%B3n-Protocolos-C-y-F-:2
INVESTIGADORES ESPAÑOLES ENCUENTRAN UNA MANERA DE ELIMINAR EL GRAFENO MAGNÉTICO DEL CUERPO DESPUÉS DE UNA INYECCIÓN DE COVID
https://www.brighteon.com/6a6cff5c-02a2-4e7d-b1e6-b9230da5def4
Dr Pedro Chavez shows a very effective protocol for detox from vacines - subtitles in español
elaces de info bajo - usar google para traducir en español
--- N-Acetylcysteine -info
https://www.mskcc.org/cancer-care/integrative-medicine/herbs/n-acetylcysteine
para comprar - https://www.linio.com.pe/p/nac-n-acetyl-cysteine-cisteina-qgjhnq?qid=bf8c0c094758dcef6b13f17c7fea4dcd&;oid=GE582HB0TVB9MLPE&position=7&sku=GE582HB0TVB9MLPE&adjust_t=1zira0_f1h7ws&adjust_google_network=g&adjust_google_placement=&adjust_campaign=LIPE-LAB-AO-INSTI-LOC00002-Product_Page-Ago21-GG-DSA-Conversion-Mix&adjust_adgroup=134377904388&gclid=Cj0KCQjwrJOMBhCZARIsAGEd4VEq0-YZIAiJ1FtW9vwbV89a4DVjth0bjnGsXoSn4JRv4oa569RLuCsaAsEbEALw_wcB
--- Zeolita info
https://www.karunlife.cl/zeolita-en-polvo-como-tomarla-beneficios-y-de-donde-proviene
para comprar
https://cannabisvidaperu.com/?s=zeolita
--- dioxido de Cloro (CDS) info
https://andreaskalcker.com/cds-clo2/que-es-cds.html
mas
https://andreaskalcker.com/cursos-formaci%C3%B3n-y-libros/cursos-base.html
protocolos:
https://odysee.com/@Dioxido_de_cloro:8/Explicaci%C3%B3n-Protocolos-C-y-F-:2
INVESTIGADORES ESPAÑOLES ENCUENTRAN UNA MANERA DE ELIMINAR EL GRAFENO MAGNÉTICO DEL CUERPO DESPUÉS DE UNA INYECCIÓN DE COVID
https://www.brighteon.com/6a6cff5c-02a2-4e7d-b1e6-b9230da5def4
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