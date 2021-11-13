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Como eliminar el magnetismo de vacuna -How to eliminate the magnetism from vaccine
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119 views • November 13, 2021
INVESTIGADORES ESPAÑOLES ENCUENTRAN UNA MANERA DE ELIMINAR EL GRAFENO MAGNÉTICO DEL CUERPO DESPUÉS DE UNA INYECCIÓN DE COVID
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SPANISH RESEARCHERS FIND A WAY TO REMOVE MAGNETIC GRAPHENE FROM THE BODY AFTER A COVID-JAB
hablado en español - English subtitles
Please take care of yourself if you have had the injections
Por favor, tenga cuidado si se ha puesto las inyecciones
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SPANISH RESEARCHERS FIND A WAY TO REMOVE MAGNETIC GRAPHENE FROM THE BODY AFTER A COVID-JAB
hablado en español - English subtitles
Please take care of yourself if you have had the injections
Por favor, tenga cuidado si se ha puesto las inyecciones
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