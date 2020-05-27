© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WesTruther is Done with YouTube's Censorship
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • May 27, 2020
• Consider following this truther, "WesTruther" on Brighteon.com at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/westruther
• (He should have more than "72" subscribers!)
• See Full Source Video at: https://www.brighteon.com/46036878-7518-4e16-a995-b378da750189
• Full Video Titled: "Youtube disgusts me video, just took my last channel there- I don't think they appreciated a video made for youtube censorship." ~ Hello friends- I don't think they appreciated my last video made for youtube censorship- I am so done with that corrupt website- 5G and Covid-19 and some History info coming----
This video is of "clips" from the video link above. Again please consider following this Brighteon video presenter, like his hard work of research and dedication in spreading the truth.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
• (He should have more than "72" subscribers!)
• See Full Source Video at: https://www.brighteon.com/46036878-7518-4e16-a995-b378da750189
• Full Video Titled: "Youtube disgusts me video, just took my last channel there- I don't think they appreciated a video made for youtube censorship." ~ Hello friends- I don't think they appreciated my last video made for youtube censorship- I am so done with that corrupt website- 5G and Covid-19 and some History info coming----
This video is of "clips" from the video link above. Again please consider following this Brighteon video presenter, like his hard work of research and dedication in spreading the truth.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.