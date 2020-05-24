© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Youtube disgusts me video, just took my last channel there- I don't think they appreciated a video made for youtube censorship
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • May 24, 2020
Hello friends- I don't think they appreciated my last video made for youtube censorship- I am so done with that corrupt website- 5G and Covid-19 and some History info coming----
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.