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A BLOKE TAKES A HAMMER TO THE BBC STUDIOS - PERVERTED PEDO STATUE GETS DESTROYED!
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142 views • January 13, 2022
A BLOKE TAKES A HAMMER TO THE BBC STUDIOS SICK PEDO STATUE
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