Riccardo Bosi: Justice Is Coming

We Are So Close
* You have been so patient.
* The time will come re: tribulations of war vs. great labors of peace.
* You’ll get what you want.
Patriots Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law
* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the cabal i.e. belligerent occupiers.
* We are larping a movie with puppeted actors.
* This is a continuity-of-government situation being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual and Manual For Courts-Martial.
* The fog of war is no joke and battle fatigue is real.
* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | Stop The Rot, Sack The Lot (4 January 2024)
https://rumble.com/v451k42-australiaone-party-stop-the-rot-sack-the-lot-4-january-2024.html
