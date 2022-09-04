MSM CGI Virtual Storms [Exist Only On TV] For Geoengineered Destruction Of The Old Order: Fake-Cane Lane HI 2018

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MSM CGI 'virtual storms' (routine seasonal storms made out to be 'the monster beast' etc. by CGI i.e. 'computer generated images'), but coming with very real destruction* - cui bono? Answer: nwo Agenda 21 land-grabbers/earth-rewilders ..every time
*geoengineered destruction one example flood on demand: open dams reservoirs dikes etc. easy; so-called 'storm surges' no problem (explosive generated i.e. tsunami bombs): see Brighteon vid linked below:
CGI-Hurricane Dorian Bahamas 9-'19 tsunami bomb: CGI-Hurricane Dorian Bahamas 9-'19 Tsunami Bomb
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MSM Virtual Storms - source: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2018/08/msm-virtual-storms-hurricane-lane-fake.html
'Mega-storms, 'smart' fires, etc. wiping out entire geographical areas including major cities - seen it before haven't you - no surprise then next time, and the time after that, and the time after that. Happens all the time - climate change you know ...the Zio-A21 would-be world-redesigners will say...'