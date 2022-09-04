MSM CGI Virtual Storms [Exist Only On TV] For Geoengineered Destruction Of The Old Order: Fake-Cane Lane HI 2018

MSM CGI 'virtual storms' (routine seasonal storms made out to be 'the monster beast' etc. by CGI i.e. 'computer generated images'), but coming with very real destruction* - cui bono? Answer: nwo Agenda 21 land-grabbers/earth-rewilders ..every time

*geoengineered destruction one example flood on demand: open dams reservoirs dikes etc. easy; so-called 'storm surges' no problem (explosive generated i.e. tsunami bombs): see Brighteon vid linked below:

CGI-Hurricane Dorian Bahamas 9-'19 tsunami bomb: CGI-Hurricane Dorian Bahamas 9-'19 Tsunami Bomb

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MSM Virtual Storms - source: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2018/08/msm-virtual-storms-hurricane-lane-fake.html

'Mega-storms, 'smart' fires, etc. wiping out entire geographical areas including major cities - seen it before haven't you - no surprise then next time, and the time after that, and the time after that. Happens all the time - climate change you know ...the Zio-A21 would-be world-redesigners will say...'