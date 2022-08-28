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3-Yr Date CGI-Hurricane Dorian: Fake Storm-Surge Tsunami Bomb Preps [Poor] Bahamas For NWO Rebuild; Sept. 2019
Luke2136
Luke2136
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189 views • August 28, 2022

[recommend full screen for full impact]  --- Dorian a highly anomalous entity - this is undeniable. Essentially hitting the poor areas only, not the tourist destinations and resort areas. [see: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/sep/13/hurricane-dorian-the-mudd-haitians-inequality]. Meaning those specific areas of the Bahamas made ready for nwo Agenda21 rebuild - which is how they always do it the new order can only rise from the destruction of the old - they call that the phoenix rising from the ashes...

The hype started the last week of August 2019. After the the first few days of September 2019 certain specific [poor] areas of the Bahamas were destroyed. Stop go stall, changing size zig-zagging any which-way, for days and days, nothing about it made sense. A routine storm made into a cgi tv-only 'virtual storm' [exists only on TV*] without question would explain everything about what the world witnessed over the the week or so of Dorian-high-drama. [see: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2022/08/3-yrs-ago-cgi-hurricane-dorian-fake.html]

Note: A few years back nobody had ever heard of 'storm surge' - they invented it, and introduced the world to the idea of it, with so-called 'Superstorm' Sandy in 2012 with it's "unprecedented" 14' wave that flooded NY. That was pretty much the first time a mini-tsunami was ever seen with a supposed hurricane. Before that - "hurricane storm surge" never heard of.

Highly anomalous 'Superstorm Sandy' was a "post-tropical" storm when it came ashore. The destruction it caused was unexplainable, except for, the "Sandy Hook":

see: Nasa, Columbia University Blame The 'Sandy Hook' For Post-Tropical Storm Sandy Destruction 1-25-13:

https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2019/09/storm-surges-unheard-of-before-2012.html

The 'Sandy Hook' [absolute mock] or geoengineering? Hurricanes do not make tsunamis (or so-called 'storm surges'). Tsunami-bombs do make tsunamis though.

***

Geoengineering destruction Agenda 21 UN2030 - they know all the Mr. Science tricks:


*Fake MSM 'Virtual Storms' [Exist Only On TV] CGI w Geoengnrd Destruction [Lane 2018; HI] Agenda 21

https://www.brighteon.com/f8909056-9b30-42b4-ab71-5f5dad72b8fa

--------------------------------------

Burning down old-world-order town by town - Flamethrowers not DEW

https://www.brighteon.com/356ee11b-5536-478b-b4c8-24e2d195fbc4

------------------------------------

'Tsunami Bombs' Rescue Heroes 1999 full clip

https://www.brighteon.com/19a3ef11-88f0-4159-87af-bdc84da908be

-----------------------

Fake-Meteorite Strike Coming Soon - Tell It Everyday..Chelyabinsk To Greenland 'Citykiller' PSYOP

https://www.brighteon.com/1792cfeb-825e-428e-8e72-9b32fb5239f8

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La Palma - Hacking Volcanos 'Just Need Right Drill Bit' Geico Commercial 4-26-18, Canary Tsunami

https://www.brighteon.com/af5259c5-842f-40c2-b2c4-754fafc239eb

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Tsunami bombs Fukushima - Agenda 21 land grab - Rescue Heroes 1999

https://www.brighteon.com/6fb9bc30-cf17-44e6-b7d2-c5d8ed6c2fbf

Keywords
climate changegeoengineeringweather warfarehaarpfloodstsunamiagenda 21hurricaneoceanbahamasdorianrewildingun2030tsunami bombsstrom surge
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