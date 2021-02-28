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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - The Great Reset, A Long Time Coming? - What's Up Prof? 47
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169 views • February 28, 2021
The removed What's Up Prof Episode 46 is available on the following Alternative platforms
Episode 46 on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vcsdah-walter-veith-and-martin-smith-to-vax-or-not-to-vax-whats-up-prof-46.html
Episode 46 on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5/WUP-46:b
Episode 46 on UGETube:
https://ugetube.com/watch/walter-veith-martin-smith-to-vax-or-not-to-vax-what-039-s-up-prof-46_1FWh7COUND9hNM8.html
Episode 46 on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/b7f5cc35-ad7b-4830-842c-d049e169e637
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 4, p. 485.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=4SP+485.2&;suggestion=0
This Day With God, p. 309.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=TDG+309.6&;suggestion=0
Counsels on Health, p. 230.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CH+230.1&;suggestion=0
http://www.letgodbetrue.com/bible/scripture/thee-and-thou.php
Memorandum of Law on the Name [Anonymous]
http://landgrantpatent.org/pdf/mem-law-name.pdf
Alternative Channels Home Pages
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ADAfrica
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
Episode 46 on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vcsdah-walter-veith-and-martin-smith-to-vax-or-not-to-vax-whats-up-prof-46.html
Episode 46 on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5/WUP-46:b
Episode 46 on UGETube:
https://ugetube.com/watch/walter-veith-martin-smith-to-vax-or-not-to-vax-what-039-s-up-prof-46_1FWh7COUND9hNM8.html
Episode 46 on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/b7f5cc35-ad7b-4830-842c-d049e169e637
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 4, p. 485.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=4SP+485.2&;suggestion=0
This Day With God, p. 309.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=TDG+309.6&;suggestion=0
Counsels on Health, p. 230.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CH+230.1&;suggestion=0
http://www.letgodbetrue.com/bible/scripture/thee-and-thou.php
Memorandum of Law on the Name [Anonymous]
http://landgrantpatent.org/pdf/mem-law-name.pdf
Alternative Channels Home Pages
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ADAfrica
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
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