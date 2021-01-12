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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - To Vax Or Not To Vax - What's Up Prof 46
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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12839 views • January 12, 2021
In Episode 46 we discuss the extremely hot topic of vaccinations. Are there perhaps deeper implications than to merely vax or not? Should anyone be allowed to dictate your choice?

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#vax, #vaccination, #WalterVeith, #Moderna, #Pfizer, #AstraZeneca

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDIES:

Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - Australian vaccine cancelled after ‘false positive’ HIV tests
https://youtu.be/MznK3xH1_H8

MedCram - Medical Lectures Explained CLEARLY YouTube Channel - COVID 19 Vaccine Deep Dive: Safety, Immunity, RNA Production, w Shane Crotty, PhD (Pfizer / Moderna)
https://youtu.be/eK0C5tFHze8

MedCram - Medical Lectures Explained CLEARLY YouTube Channel - Coronavirus Update 118: AstraZeneca DNA COVID 19 Vaccine Explained (vs. Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna)
https://youtu.be/GOq8-FR8s1E

Sky News YouTube Channel - COVID-19: 'Mixing coronavirus vaccines is not recommended,' health agency warns
https://youtu.be/vFcrkbtBzKE

PBS NewsHour YouTube Channel - Boris Johnson warns of the dangers of technology in wide-ranging speech to the United Nations
https://youtu.be/OSp85oS11Z4

SixthSense BitChute Channel - PROFESSOR DOLORES CAHILL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dxjp6nkwhWn8/

Guardian News YouTube Channel - WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic is 'not necessarily the big one'
https://youtu.be/SNXw_gSeGHY

Valuetainment YouTube Channel - Vaccine Debate - Kennedy Jr. vs Dershowitz
https://youtu.be/IfnJi7yLKgE

Articles:

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-12/slides-12-19/05-COVID-CLARK.pdf

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/pdf/pone.0035421.pdf

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/16/covid-vaccine-side-effects-compensation-lawsuit.html

https://creation.com/rna-vaccines?utm_campaign=infobytes_us&;utm_content=Humans+are+headed+toward+extinction.+That%27s+the+EXACT+OPPOSITE+of+evolution%21&utm_medium=email&utm_source=mailing.creation.com&utm_term=Fortnightly+Digest+-+2020.12.11

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5906799/#!po=15.8451

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/25/950297591/in-christmas-message-pope-francis-urges-coronavirus-vaccines-for-all

https://nypost.com/2020/12/06/mayor-de-blasio-urges-new-yorkers-to-embrace-covid-19-vaccine/

https://www.americamagazine.org/politics-society/2020/12/04/covid-vaccine-distribution-misinformation-catholic-239413

https://ccr.cancer.gov/news/article/a-novel-mRNA-modification-may-impact-the-human-genetic-code

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-12/slides-12-19/05-COVID-CLARK.pdf

https://www.thedailystar.net/online/news/mexican-doctor-hospitalised-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccine-2021593

https://www.timesofisrael.com/240-israelis-diagnosed-after-vaccination-underscore-need-for-continued-vigilance/

https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/pope-criticizes-people-going-on-holiday-to-flee-covid-19-lockdowns-1.5251797

https://www.americamagazine.org/politics-society/2020/12/29/vatican-covid-guidelines-catholic-pope-document-239606

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9111445/NYC-handing-COVID-19-vaccine-shots-business-hours.html

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/smart-pills-with-chips-cameras-and-robotic-parts-raise-legal-ethical-questions/2014/05/24/6f6d715e-dabb-11e3-b745-87d39690c5c0_story.html

https://www.timesnownews.com/health/article/researchers-introduce-the-first-artificial-intelligence-tool-to-detect-covid-19-probability/694233
Keywords
vaccinesupwalterveithwhatsprof
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