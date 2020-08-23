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A Rebuttal to Vaccines, Part 2
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43 views • August 23, 2020
This video explores the under-reporting of adverse events, kickbacks within the pharmaceutical industry, profiteering and yet more revolving door ties.
For people wanting to check if their doctor has received payments from pharmaceutical companies, visit:
Open Payments Data:
https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/
Dollars for Docs:
https://projects.propublica.org/docdollars/
See the first rebuttal video here:
https://www.brighteon.com/85f92fc8-b289-4b7e-8158-21d45ee48f4c
This video, where appropriate, is published under Creative Commons for people to freely remix, reuse, etc either commercially or non-commercially.
For people wanting to check if their doctor has received payments from pharmaceutical companies, visit:
Open Payments Data:
https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/
Dollars for Docs:
https://projects.propublica.org/docdollars/
See the first rebuttal video here:
https://www.brighteon.com/85f92fc8-b289-4b7e-8158-21d45ee48f4c
This video, where appropriate, is published under Creative Commons for people to freely remix, reuse, etc either commercially or non-commercially.
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