A Rebuttal to Vaccines

I regularly see on media outlets, YouTube and other places, people putting forward misleading arguments, such as the idea that vaccines have been proven safe - they haven't: the industry even works under the assumption they are not; or steal credit from the immune system and insist that children will instantly die if they don't get a vaccine - even though Edward Jenner's work didn't exist until the 1700s and civilisations like Rome existed prior to then.



This video serves as an introduction to exposing the corruption and double-standards of the vaccine industry, including exposing how the legal system is rigged in their favour, and why studies so far are not reliable, as well as contradictions in statements.



This video is released freely into the creative commons domain. Attribution appreciated but not required. Can be used in commercial works or remixed, etc.