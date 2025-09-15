The Ophir and Candor Chasmas of the Valles Marineris on Mars Were Artificially Created

The Valles Marineris is a huge system of valleys on Mars which is about 10 times the size of the Grand Canyon on Earth traveling for about 4000 km across the surface of the planet in a West to East direction. It has a depth up to 11 km below the surrounding plateau. Approximately 1000 km from the western end of the Valles Marineris, the canyons widen markedly to form the Candor Chasma and the Ophir Chasma north of the main channel. Careful examination of the layout of these 2 chasmas shows their close fit to several geometric shapes, thus revealing that the chasmas have been artificially created.

In line with the principle of participatory sacred geometry in which only basic information is provided for an observer to complete the full figure, the landscape of the Ophir and Candor Chasmas provides partial information for the construction of 2 pentagrams, 1 heptagram, 2 octagons, 5 decagons, 1 dodecagon and 1 pentadecagon. In addition, these geometric figures interconnect with each other showing that they were intended to form some sort of grouping rather than being just a collection of individual figures isolated from one another. The Valles Marineris itself has been shown to be an artificial construct in my previous video entitled : “NASA’s Big Secret: The Topography of Mars is Artifical. Episode 8. The Valles Marineris”. https://www.brighteon.com/58be4f8f-670e-4a77-ada7-1f40adf82adb . It would seem that the Martian architects wanted to make the topography of the Valles Marineris resonant with the act of creation by a Divine Creator who uses geometric shapes, harmonics and irrational numbers to create the cosmos.

My videos are best viewed in the full screen mode due to the presentation of large amounts of detail.

My previous videos on Mars can be found on my Brighteon channel at: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/epiphi

My books on Martian topography are:

Intelligent Mars I: Sacred Geometry of the Mountains. Did Da Vinci Know?

Intelligent Mars II: Code of the Craters.

Intelligent Mars III: Aum and the Architect.

Da Vinci's Vitruvian Man Hides a Pentagram and a Serpent God. Basic Model Copied From Mars?

Author: Arthur Raymond Beaubien