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Dr. Andrew Kaufman (Part 3/4) Extinction: The Expose of The HIV/AIDS Agenda...[24.03.2022]
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65 views • March 25, 2022
-> And Vaccine Deaths and Terrain Theory - Links below.
Andrew Kaufman, M.D. meets with Josh from the World Alternative Media to explain the terrain theory discussed in the recently released Terrain documentary. Josh and Dr. Andy get deep into the inconsistencies in controversial topics such as HIV/AIDS. Dr. Andy brings new light to perspectives on illness and the psychological effects of modern medical agendas. [Feb 25th, 2022]
The Viral Delusion (Part 1) Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering. In this shocking, five-part, seven hour documentary series, they explode every single major claim, from the "isolation" of the virus to its so-called genetic sequencing, from the discovery of how to "test" for SARS-CoV2 to the emergence of "variants" that in reality, they explain, exist only on a computer. Their point: that the so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus exists only as a mental construct whose existence in the real world has been disproven by the science itself.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
Dr Andrew Kaufman
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/andrewkaufmanmd/
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f?view=discussion
https://truehealingconference.com/
DrAndrewKaufman - 2935 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Elg7PhdPTutS/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/andrewkaufmanmd/
--
Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Thomas Cowan: Has COVID-19 Ever Been Isolated? [Jan 14th, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EmXmaXucSJqo/
Dr. Thomas Cowan and Dr. Sam Bailey Interview: 'Pandemic Of 'Not Thinking'!' [26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gdNsiKRUmxZH/
Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzdeUihOG5u4/
What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
Dr.Tom Cowan's Opinion on Legal Strategies Being Used + What Antibodies Mean [18.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZU4R9G8op7d/
Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/
What do virologists have to say regarding the isolation of 'viruses'? [Jan 24, 2022]
Dr.Tom Cowan explain.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZRUEyhURXQsq/
--
Andrew Kaufman, M.D. meets with Josh from the World Alternative Media to explain the terrain theory discussed in the recently released Terrain documentary. Josh and Dr. Andy get deep into the inconsistencies in controversial topics such as HIV/AIDS. Dr. Andy brings new light to perspectives on illness and the psychological effects of modern medical agendas. [Feb 25th, 2022]
The Viral Delusion (Part 1) Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering. In this shocking, five-part, seven hour documentary series, they explode every single major claim, from the "isolation" of the virus to its so-called genetic sequencing, from the discovery of how to "test" for SARS-CoV2 to the emergence of "variants" that in reality, they explain, exist only on a computer. Their point: that the so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus exists only as a mental construct whose existence in the real world has been disproven by the science itself.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
Dr Andrew Kaufman
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/andrewkaufmanmd/
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f?view=discussion
https://truehealingconference.com/
DrAndrewKaufman - 2935 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Elg7PhdPTutS/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/andrewkaufmanmd/
--
Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Thomas Cowan: Has COVID-19 Ever Been Isolated? [Jan 14th, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EmXmaXucSJqo/
Dr. Thomas Cowan and Dr. Sam Bailey Interview: 'Pandemic Of 'Not Thinking'!' [26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gdNsiKRUmxZH/
Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzdeUihOG5u4/
What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
Dr.Tom Cowan's Opinion on Legal Strategies Being Used + What Antibodies Mean [18.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZU4R9G8op7d/
Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/
What do virologists have to say regarding the isolation of 'viruses'? [Jan 24, 2022]
Dr.Tom Cowan explain.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZRUEyhURXQsq/
--
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