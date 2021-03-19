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German Lawyer Sues The World Health Organization Over Coronavirus (11.13.2020)
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250 views • March 19, 2021
German Lawyer Sues The World Health Organization Over Coronavirus (11.13.2020)
Video Source: Valuetainment
Patrick Bet-David has a virtual sit down with consumer protection trial lawyer Reiner Fuellmich to talk about the Coronavirus and his work on the German Corona investigation committee.
About the guest: Dr Reiner Fuellmich is one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee, which since July 10, 2020, has been listening to large number of international scientists’ and experts’ testimonies, to find answers to questions about the pandemic, being asked by people worldwide.
Related Video (Google Is Your Enemy! Google Attacks lawyer Reiner Fuellmich Suing The W.H.O.): ----> https://www.brighteon.com/a6082b3a-fd49-455c-9d88-138b39da2757
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Video Source: Valuetainment
Patrick Bet-David has a virtual sit down with consumer protection trial lawyer Reiner Fuellmich to talk about the Coronavirus and his work on the German Corona investigation committee.
About the guest: Dr Reiner Fuellmich is one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee, which since July 10, 2020, has been listening to large number of international scientists’ and experts’ testimonies, to find answers to questions about the pandemic, being asked by people worldwide.
Related Video (Google Is Your Enemy! Google Attacks lawyer Reiner Fuellmich Suing The W.H.O.): ----> https://www.brighteon.com/a6082b3a-fd49-455c-9d88-138b39da2757
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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