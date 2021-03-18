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Harry Vox: Google Is Your Enemy! Google Attacks lawyer Reiner Fuellmich Suing The W.H.O.
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105 views • March 18, 2021
Harry Vox: Google Is Your Enemy!
Google Is Your Enemy! Google Attacks lawyer Reiner Fuellmich Suing The W.H.O.
Source Video: http://voxnews.com/
The Deep State's slimy mind control operation called Google is the most destructive force today. They are now attacking one of the few men who has the courage to fight these fascist power who is enslaving and killing humankind. The well known German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich is suing the World Health Organization for the fraud it is pulling on us and google and the rest of the organs of the lie are counter attacking. This video dismantles the anatomy of how these liars operate and exposes them as the frauds that they are.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Google Is Your Enemy! Google Attacks lawyer Reiner Fuellmich Suing The W.H.O.
Source Video: http://voxnews.com/
The Deep State's slimy mind control operation called Google is the most destructive force today. They are now attacking one of the few men who has the courage to fight these fascist power who is enslaving and killing humankind. The well known German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich is suing the World Health Organization for the fraud it is pulling on us and google and the rest of the organs of the lie are counter attacking. This video dismantles the anatomy of how these liars operate and exposes them as the frauds that they are.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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