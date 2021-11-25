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Mike Adams feat Alex Jones in Brighteon studio - Warning where The World is Headed [23.11.2021]
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360 views • November 25, 2021
Note: Normally I can't stand Alex Jones's voice more than 1-2 min, then I turn the video off..
But I been getting 'NaturalNews' NewsMails since I saw theese videoes were Mike Adams attended:
Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
https://www.brighteon.com/3736ec80-b4ba-456f-83ff-4c720644b122
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RvD3EjvdIwmK/
'Vaxxed II - The People's Truth' Producers Release Devastating Information To The World [09.08.2017]
Mike Adams interviews the producers of the film Vaxxed 2, the follow up to the explosive film Vaxxed.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CuzGgw4Bj8BN/
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth [06.11.2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WXyTFUHWU02E/
'Vaxxed' A 'Controversial' Vaccine Movie Banned by Netflix & Apple [09.06.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SVdoBcVKlvSm/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://www.newswars.com/
https://www.banned.video/
https://www.naturalnews.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
Source: November 24, 2021 News Mail from Natural News today: https://www.naturalnews.com/
American government poised to unleash "Angel of Death" smallpox bioweapon
Back in September, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Joe Biden arranged for the delivery of a huge supply of a drug called TPOXX, which just so happens to be a pharmaceutical medication designed to treat smallpox.
Bill Gates recently warned that a smallpox release could happen in US airports, and vials labeled "smallpox" were recently found in a Merck lab.
A smallpox bioweapons release by the deep state or globalists would accelerate their global depopulation program and only strengthen their tyrannical control over the people of the world.
Get full details in today's feature story here.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-24-american-government-unleash-angel-death-smallpox-bioweapon.html
P.S. Also today, my podcast covers the flash mob looters who are terrorizing America, with violence spreading out into the suburbs and smaller cities like Waukesha, WI. Find today's full podcast at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.
Health Ranger Report - 20020 views
https://www.brighteon.com/a2ab31cd-2aed-4d33-9cea-d49a77264a80
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
But I been getting 'NaturalNews' NewsMails since I saw theese videoes were Mike Adams attended:
Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
https://www.brighteon.com/3736ec80-b4ba-456f-83ff-4c720644b122
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RvD3EjvdIwmK/
'Vaxxed II - The People's Truth' Producers Release Devastating Information To The World [09.08.2017]
Mike Adams interviews the producers of the film Vaxxed 2, the follow up to the explosive film Vaxxed.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CuzGgw4Bj8BN/
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth [06.11.2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WXyTFUHWU02E/
'Vaxxed' A 'Controversial' Vaccine Movie Banned by Netflix & Apple [09.06.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SVdoBcVKlvSm/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://www.newswars.com/
https://www.banned.video/
https://www.naturalnews.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
Source: November 24, 2021 News Mail from Natural News today: https://www.naturalnews.com/
American government poised to unleash "Angel of Death" smallpox bioweapon
Back in September, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Joe Biden arranged for the delivery of a huge supply of a drug called TPOXX, which just so happens to be a pharmaceutical medication designed to treat smallpox.
Bill Gates recently warned that a smallpox release could happen in US airports, and vials labeled "smallpox" were recently found in a Merck lab.
A smallpox bioweapons release by the deep state or globalists would accelerate their global depopulation program and only strengthen their tyrannical control over the people of the world.
Get full details in today's feature story here.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-24-american-government-unleash-angel-death-smallpox-bioweapon.html
P.S. Also today, my podcast covers the flash mob looters who are terrorizing America, with violence spreading out into the suburbs and smaller cities like Waukesha, WI. Find today's full podcast at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.
Health Ranger Report - 20020 views
https://www.brighteon.com/a2ab31cd-2aed-4d33-9cea-d49a77264a80
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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