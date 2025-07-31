© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian forces capture Chasov Yar, a key supply route and logistical hub.
Cynthia... also, posted a video this morning from MoD of soldiers raising the flags in Chasov Yar. Link: https://www.brighteon.com/11d1d040-e4ae-471d-a14f-63d6995a1371
The fall of Chasov Yar leads to the COLLAPSE of Ukrainian defense in the region — RT’s Rick Sanchez explains.