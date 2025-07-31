With the liberation of Chasov Yar, the entire Ukrainian defensive system in this sector has been broken open, said Apti Alaudinov.

Advances in Chasiv Yar📝

Situation as of 1:00 pm on July 31

This morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the complete liberation of Chasiv Yar, which had been the site of fierce fighting since late March-early April 2024, when the 98th Airborne Division troops engaged in battles for the "Canal" neighborhood.

❗️Given the preservation of AFU positions in Mykolaivka, Chervone and on the Predtechino-Stupochki line, the enemy may attempt to counterattack. Druzhkivka is unlikely to be discussed this year.

⚡️The battles for Chasiv Yar lasted over 16 months, while Kostiantynivka is three times larger, though the AFU can reinforce it from Kramatorsk.

The encirclement of Kostiantynivka is taking shape. Advancing north to the Novotoretske-Poltavka-Yablonovka line will significantly worsen the enemy's position.

@Rybar