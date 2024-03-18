WHAT IS ESSIAC?

This is a short video presentation to show what Essiac Tea is. We are the Essiac Circle of Friends and we have been growing Essiac Tea Herbs and have been providing the highest quality Essiac Herbs to cancer patients and many other people with health challenges for over twenty years. There is no one single herbal tea that covers more health issues than Essiac Tea!

There is an incredible amount of disinformation about Essiac Tea on the internet and we have the documentation that reveals the true Essiac Tea formula which was established after fifty years of research and clinical use by nurse Rene M. Caisse. For a more complete understanding of what Essiac Tea is, be sure to watch our "Sheep Sorrel Roots in Essiac" video: https://www.brighteon.com/69efc283-f103-45dc-a2a1-fc9f04a3b4af