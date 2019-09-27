SHEEP SORREL ROOTS IN ESSIAC TEA This video documents Rene Caisse's requirement that sheep sorrel roots are a necessary ingredient of Essiac tea. This video also documents that Rene Caisse's Essiac is a 4-herb tea. For more information about the documented Essiac tea formula, be sure to visit our website at https://essiac-tea.org/

We are the Essiac Circle of Friends from North Idaho and we have been providing high-quality, certified organic Essiac Tea Herbs for the past twenty years. We also provide accurate, documented information about Essiac Tea to dispel all the disinformation about Essiac tea on the internet. All of our videos here on Brighteon ane original including the background music.

This video features "Ode to Rene Caisse" and "Essiac Serenade" composed by Huckleberry.