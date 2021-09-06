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The Great Culling "COVID-19" Plan Kicked Off in 2003!
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278 views • September 06, 2021
Clips include an interview with Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D. by Jesse Ventura in 2009.
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➤ Skull & Bones' George W. Bush Setting Up The Coronavirus Conspiracy in 2005
LINK - https://www.brighteon.com/5436b05f-359d-4800-8804-b623ab943c02
➤ Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D. Discusses the Depopulation Agenda by the World Health Organization (2010)
LINK - https://www.brighteon.com/5050571b-1e99-4daf-b81e-4849d4ccf648
➤ Dr. John Coleman (1994) Man Made Killer Viruses & The People Behind the Crimes Against Humanity
LINK - https://www.brighteon.com/b155a4ce-9923-49c2-8bb0-fb8fbd517a2c
➤ Georgia Guidestones Mathematical Riddle Has ONLY One Answer by Gematripedia
LINK - https://www.brighteon.com/4eae6dfe-28bf-47e1-8486-32beb4e9740c
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH:
➤ Skull & Bones' George W. Bush Setting Up The Coronavirus Conspiracy in 2005
LINK - https://www.brighteon.com/5436b05f-359d-4800-8804-b623ab943c02
➤ Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D. Discusses the Depopulation Agenda by the World Health Organization (2010)
LINK - https://www.brighteon.com/5050571b-1e99-4daf-b81e-4849d4ccf648
➤ Dr. John Coleman (1994) Man Made Killer Viruses & The People Behind the Crimes Against Humanity
LINK - https://www.brighteon.com/b155a4ce-9923-49c2-8bb0-fb8fbd517a2c
➤ Georgia Guidestones Mathematical Riddle Has ONLY One Answer by Gematripedia
LINK - https://www.brighteon.com/4eae6dfe-28bf-47e1-8486-32beb4e9740c
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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