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The Emperor's New Clothes: Same As It Ever Was
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3457 views • April 28, 2020
The Judeo-Masonic conspiracy fact involving a secret coalition of Jews and Freemasons. These theories were popular on the far-right, particularly in France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Russia, and Eastern Europe, with similar allegations still being published. This is a Rothschild time-drip criminal banking conspiracy to enslave every man, woman and child on the planet involving an underground secret "born-to-be" Masonic "Chosen Ones" to carryout their Protocols of the Elders of Zion agenda that was written a longtime ago. The glue that holds this criminal plan together is (((their))) control of country's money supply back by nothing. Currently they're destroying the U.S. worthless "1971 Nixon Shock Petrodollar" and rolling in their NEXT monetary SCAM, the global digital currency.
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• Operation Aphrodite: Links To The WTC 9/11 Attacks: https://www.brighteon.com/42db7e19-8bc6-4ae3-a4bd-8498663a43a9
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• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
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ALSO SEE VIDEO:
• Operation Aphrodite: Links To The WTC 9/11 Attacks: https://www.brighteon.com/42db7e19-8bc6-4ae3-a4bd-8498663a43a9
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
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