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522 views • August 16, 2021
とても理解しやすく
【PCRは感染症には使ってはいけない】
https://www.brighteon.com/5b2ee545-46c4-42b8-af3c-4d6355706353
【米国CDC ₋当該ページ】NOT FOR VIRAL TESTING USE - ウイルス検査用ではありません
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/rt-pcr-panel-primer-probes.html
21年末をもってPCR取り下げ【インフルエンザなどと判別が難しいため】
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
【特許取得済み◆特許番号 WO2020060606】
https://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
特許取得済み ◆特許番号 WO2020060606
https://www.brighteon.com/921b6235-e931-4ced-8ffe-a24137999a7e
【PCRは感染症には使ってはいけない】
https://www.brighteon.com/5b2ee545-46c4-42b8-af3c-4d6355706353
【米国CDC ₋当該ページ】NOT FOR VIRAL TESTING USE - ウイルス検査用ではありません
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/rt-pcr-panel-primer-probes.html
21年末をもってPCR取り下げ【インフルエンザなどと判別が難しいため】
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
【特許取得済み◆特許番号 WO2020060606】
https://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
特許取得済み ◆特許番号 WO2020060606
https://www.brighteon.com/921b6235-e931-4ced-8ffe-a24137999a7e
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