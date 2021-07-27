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特許取得済み ◆特許番号 WO2020060606
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232 views • July 27, 2021
マイクロソフトが取得した特許番号「666」と開発中のデジタルタトゥー(ID2020)の構成要素となる「ルシファーエス」についてお伝えする。
【特許取得済み◆特許番号 WO2020060606】
https://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
マイクロソフトが仮想通貨マイニングに関する驚きの特許を申請 (2020年4月20日) – エキサイトニュース
https://hanjohanjo.jp/latest-computer-news/microsoft-computers-news/6183/
【元ソース】
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=888&;v=XJVWzsXOdU0&feature=emb_title
【特許取得済み◆特許番号 WO2020060606】
https://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
マイクロソフトが仮想通貨マイニングに関する驚きの特許を申請 (2020年4月20日) – エキサイトニュース
https://hanjohanjo.jp/latest-computer-news/microsoft-computers-news/6183/
【元ソース】
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=888&;v=XJVWzsXOdU0&feature=emb_title
Keywords
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