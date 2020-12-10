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J'Y CROIS PAS
SamLor
SamLor
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368 views • December 10, 2020
Compilation de videos pour dénoncer la grande déception, tout le monde doit être informé, notre future en dépend.
9 heures de video pour denoncer 500 ans de mensonges

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Mike Helmick this is EXACTLY how NASA fakes https://youtu.be/V-Y6CvkEHvc

Information très vraie #nasa : une double couche d’abrutis https://www.bitchute.com/video/0pa3b8aqsjMd/

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DITRH The international FAKE Station https://youtu.be/FkUSMoVksuU

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Truth2thayouth Nasa Lies fake ISS https://youtu.be/2CpY-tG7qCs

TheTRUman Flat Earth 9 Fails https://youtu.be/G-G5UlUKKwk

Flat out Truth Terry R Eicher https://youtu.be/y06sd5l9brg

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Flat out Truth Terry R Eicher https://youtu.be/RTqfvndC2j4

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Richplanet TV www.richplanet.net

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Eleonore poppy https://youtu.be/5-e6hRRKbOY

Claire Edwards https://odysee.com/@AlainRoman:8/COVID-19-et-Crimes-contre-l'humanité---Claire-Edwards-(mkv):7?r=5UwhUMreMWxpekQFPSkiEe89kvdV3hMV

@CryptoFranco https://odysee.com/@CryptoFranco:f/Journaleux-Verreux:a?r=5UwhUMreMWxpekQFPSkiEe89kvdV3hMV
pour télécharger le video
https://yadi.sk/i/Zhk2Udzu6A9VrA
l'image JYCROISPAS
https://yadi.sk/i/s70bfxLumjO8Ig
Merci a tout ceux qui ont fait les videos
Keywords
deceptionmensongejycroispasjy crois pas
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