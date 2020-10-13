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Dr. Arruda, le COVID-19 et le Développement Durable
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15396 views • October 13, 2020
Mini-documentaire qui expose l'infiltration du Québec par des mondialistes non élues au Nations Unies ainsi que leur agenda de contrôle totalitaire.
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*****CENSURÉE SUR YOUTUBE 48 HEURES APRÈS LA PREMIÈRE PARUTION ET 40 000 VUES*****
Trouver moi sur les réseaux sociaux suivants:
GETTR : https://gettr.com/user/infomatrice
MINDS : https://minds.com/flomotion
GAB : https://gab.com/Flomotion
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