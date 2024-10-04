The Investigative Committee released a video of the car explosion in Energodar that killed an employee of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

Cynthia... I just posted a video of the moment of explosion when the head of security for the Zaporozhye NPP was murdered.

Adding:

Ukrainian soldiers are protesting and refusing to fight

About a hundred soldiers from the 187th battalion of the 123rd brigade refused to carry out a combat mission and voluntarily left the military unit in Donbass.

The fighters held a rally in Voznesensk, Nikolaev region, to attract attention to their insufficient training and lack of weapons to carry out military operations.

"I have repeatedly contacted them, even in my area, for which I was responsible. I asked to provide machine guns. (They told me that - Ed.) We don't have any, we can't provide them. And then we have to go to Donbass, with what?", one of the servicemen said.

The head of the psychological support department of the personnel of the TRO forces command, Alexander Pukhalsky, stated that the unit is fully equipped with weapons and military equipment. The fighters face criminal liability.

It was previously reported that it was this brigade that "refused" to take up positions near Ugledar, so the 72nd Brigade, exhausted in the battles for the city, was sent there.





