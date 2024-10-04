BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukrainians a.k.a. Vanilla ISIS blowing up a car of Zaporozhye NPP, 'Head of Security'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

Ukrainians a.k.a. Vanilla ISIS blowing up a car of a Zaporozhye NPP employee.

Terrorists from the Ukrainian GUR published a video claiming they prepared and carried out the attack, blowing up Andrey Korotky.

Here's the story:

Today, as a result of a car explosion in Enerhodar, one of the employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was killed. The regional authorities reported that the incident was an act of terrorism organized by the special services of the so-called Ukraine.

The car was blown up using a homemade explosive device planted under the body. The deceased, Andrey Korotkiy, was the head of the pass service at the ZNPP and previously served on the city council.

He died from his injuries in the hospital. The Investigative Committee of the Zaporizhzhia Region has opened a criminal case on the "murder committed in a generally dangerous manner" in connection with the killing.

❗️The murder of an employee responsible for the security of the nuclear power plant is part of the Kyiv authorities' strategy to damage the energy infrastructure in the liberated parts of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

For several months now, Enerhodar and its surroundings have been subjected to regular shelling and drone attacks, targeting energy and water supply facilities. The death of one of the key employees of the ZNPP further exacerbates the problem of ensuring the safety of the plant and its workers.

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
