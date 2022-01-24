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WE ARE ENTERING THE TWILIGHT ZONE . SVENSKA EFTER 3,25
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100 views • January 24, 2022
1. WE ARE ENTERING THE TWILIGHT ZONE BY MAX IGAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JtyeJWGkakQ9/
2. Croatian MP Confronts Macron Over His Vaccine Mandate ‘Death Penalty’. "Tens of thousands of citizens have died due to vaccine side-effects. Mandatory vaccinations represent the death penalty and its execution for many citizens," he tells Macron.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-croatian-mp-confronts-macron-over-his-vaccine-mandate-death-penalty/
3. Messages From The Light Part 1 The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WxGC2uPj5M
4. Today on #SolutionsWatch, James Corbett talks to Rob Braxman (The Internet Privacy Guy) about how to de-Google, and why protecting your privacy online is so important.
https://www.brighteon.com/c89f24b0-75fc-4f0e-a5c3-e528bf0a490c
5. Surveillance Under The Skin: Elite Don't Want Free Will: They are injecting our Children.
https://www.brighteon.com/57831a7c-746b-4308-b709-4539ef575ad2
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JtyeJWGkakQ9/
2. Croatian MP Confronts Macron Over His Vaccine Mandate ‘Death Penalty’. "Tens of thousands of citizens have died due to vaccine side-effects. Mandatory vaccinations represent the death penalty and its execution for many citizens," he tells Macron.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-croatian-mp-confronts-macron-over-his-vaccine-mandate-death-penalty/
3. Messages From The Light Part 1 The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WxGC2uPj5M
4. Today on #SolutionsWatch, James Corbett talks to Rob Braxman (The Internet Privacy Guy) about how to de-Google, and why protecting your privacy online is so important.
https://www.brighteon.com/c89f24b0-75fc-4f0e-a5c3-e528bf0a490c
5. Surveillance Under The Skin: Elite Don't Want Free Will: They are injecting our Children.
https://www.brighteon.com/57831a7c-746b-4308-b709-4539ef575ad2
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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