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US Senator Ron Johnson - COVID-19 A Second Opinion Roundtable - Shorts Clip
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84 views • February 02, 2022
Sen. Ron Johnson moderates (co-moderator Dr Peter McCullough) a panel discussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion.
This is a Shorts Clip of the Full Roundtable
https://www.brighteon.com/2ba1a5fe-3086-4cf4-a4ae-0dd92a79fbf7
Credit Senator Ron Johnson and the many brave voices
www.ronjohnson.senate.gov
This is a Shorts Clip of the Full Roundtable
https://www.brighteon.com/2ba1a5fe-3086-4cf4-a4ae-0dd92a79fbf7
Credit Senator Ron Johnson and the many brave voices
www.ronjohnson.senate.gov
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