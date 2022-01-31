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US Senator Ron Johnson - COVID-19 A Second Opinion Roundtable - Full Session 24 Jan 2022
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145 views • January 31, 2022
Sen. Ron Johnson moderates (co-moderator Dr Peter McCullough) a panel discussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion. A group of world renowned doctors and medical experts provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term. Many special speakers and other voices in the roundtable discussion.
There are some disagreements however this is what objective and the practice of medicine is. It is never one opinion, one part of knowledge. This is how science supposed to work.
Credit Senator Ron Johnson and the many brave voices in this 5hr forum.
www.ronjohnson.senate.gov
There are some disagreements however this is what objective and the practice of medicine is. It is never one opinion, one part of knowledge. This is how science supposed to work.
Credit Senator Ron Johnson and the many brave voices in this 5hr forum.
www.ronjohnson.senate.gov
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