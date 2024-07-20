Trump Assassination Attempt: More Questions & No Official Answers

* Historically, government assassinations are often carried out with a patsy to take the fall and a (team of) professional(s) to execute the target.

* This ensures success and gives the appearance that there was no conspiracy.

* It all gets blamed on a mentally disturbed ‘lone gunman’.

* The alleged would-be Trump assassin was willing to go on a suicide mission.

* According to Mike Adams, there were at least 3 shooters; but then how did they miss?

* If this shooting was fake, it was a flawless performance.

* If this was authentic, it was not only sloppy — it was a millimeter away from chaos.





Reese Reports | 20 July 2024

https://rumble.com/v57oqh9-evidence-of-multiple-shooters-at-trump-assassination-attempt.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=669bb930259706ea0f94d004