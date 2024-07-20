© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt: More Questions & No Official Answers
* Historically, government assassinations are often carried out with a patsy to take the fall and a (team of) professional(s) to execute the target.
* This ensures success and gives the appearance that there was no conspiracy.
* It all gets blamed on a mentally disturbed ‘lone gunman’.
* The alleged would-be Trump assassin was willing to go on a suicide mission.
* According to Mike Adams, there were at least 3 shooters; but then how did they miss?
* If this shooting was fake, it was a flawless performance.
* If this was authentic, it was not only sloppy — it was a millimeter away from chaos.
Reese Reports | 20 July 2024
https://rumble.com/v57oqh9-evidence-of-multiple-shooters-at-trump-assassination-attempt.html