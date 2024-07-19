New audio forensic analysis reveals at least THREE SHOOTERS at Trump campaign event

- Analyzing audio recordings to determine distance and speed of bullets. (0:03)

- Audio forensics analysis of a shooting with 6 identified gunshots. (5:37)

- Bullet timing and distance measurement in a shooting scenario. (10:27)

- Bullet trajectory and distance based on audio analysis. (17:20)

- Ballistics and echoes in a shooting incident. (22:22)

- Gunfire at Trump's speech, analyzed for distance and shooters. (25:44)

- Audio analysis of possible multiple shooters in a shooting incident. (32:53)

- Assassination attempt on Trump, multiple shooters identified. (37:53)





