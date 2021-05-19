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Blitzkrieg Genocide
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63 views • May 19, 2021
Blitzkrieg Genocide:
https://www.brighteon.com/7980bb81-a7bc-410e-862d-e5474151711e
https://rumble.com/vhb9rt-blitzkrieg-genocide.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qjQfO2SWvrN3/
The Slovak Paper:
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide?fbclid=IwAR2ayy32B6wA34f_88CcoIHjIqx02L4y5KO7Zp7Cht3U8CPiaH6uNl_SQTM
The blood pictures:
http://corneliasrum.bloggplatsen.se/2021/05/18/11718683-ogonvittnesrapport-fran-en-blodanalys/?fbclid=IwAR0ICbFvYiRh1ruLKJy4-XzTc_lWSrouv1OLQzyXAAhNwW4ZXg4wc8-dHoE/
Michael Yeadon, Ph.D. - Global Extermination
https://rumble.com/vh4buv-michael-yeadon-ph.d.-global-extermination.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/enGn5vsIX0mo/
https://www.brighteon.com/dcb3c7f8-5594-4798-948d-44f73229e705
https://www.brighteon.com/7980bb81-a7bc-410e-862d-e5474151711e
https://rumble.com/vhb9rt-blitzkrieg-genocide.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qjQfO2SWvrN3/
The Slovak Paper:
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide?fbclid=IwAR2ayy32B6wA34f_88CcoIHjIqx02L4y5KO7Zp7Cht3U8CPiaH6uNl_SQTM
The blood pictures:
http://corneliasrum.bloggplatsen.se/2021/05/18/11718683-ogonvittnesrapport-fran-en-blodanalys/?fbclid=IwAR0ICbFvYiRh1ruLKJy4-XzTc_lWSrouv1OLQzyXAAhNwW4ZXg4wc8-dHoE/
Michael Yeadon, Ph.D. - Global Extermination
https://rumble.com/vh4buv-michael-yeadon-ph.d.-global-extermination.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/enGn5vsIX0mo/
https://www.brighteon.com/dcb3c7f8-5594-4798-948d-44f73229e705
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