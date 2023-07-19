P.3 Moving pots for more winter sunshine MVI_1804

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/1e8d4fe5-ce2d-4a57-8982-9cd5d22b1ef2

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/00587e97-5ec8-4cc8-98b4-5923fde15398

With just a couple of weeks to go before winter, I set about moving over 30 large pots from the shade on the south side of a Bambusa multiplex hedge to the north side of another bamboo hedge, in preparation for planting winter potatoes. These pots last had ginger growing in them.