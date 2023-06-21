Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.1 Moving pots for more winter sunshine MVI_1747
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
216 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
20 views
Published a day ago

With just a couple of weeks to go before winter, I set about moving over 30 large pots from the shade on the south side of a Bambusa multiplex hedge to the north side of another bamboo hedge, in preparation for planting winter potatoes. These pots last had ginger growing in them.

Keywords
nutritiongardengarlicrainhomeparsleyaloe verawinter solsticecold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixwinter sun

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket