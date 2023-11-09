Media Embeds

Create New Account
Israel 'Intelligence Failure'?

* AP & Reuters personnel were complicit in the Oct 7 terrorist attacks.

* This was not an intel failure.

* It could not have been missed.

* It was a highly-coordinated military operation — with embedded propagandists.

* However much you hate the media, it’s not enough.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 9 November 2023

https://rumble.com/v3uo4nv-yesterdays-debate-and-the-state-of-the-gop-ep.-2128-11092023.html

