Israel 'Intelligence Failure'?

How Did The [Bidan] Administration Miss WW3?
* People in the IDF, and Mossad, and elements of the CIA & NSA that deal in that area could not have missed something of this scale.
* This is not a terrorist attack.
* This was an air-sea-land military operation, highly coordinated — with planning, logistics, finance, recruitment, training, media embeds etc.
* In all of that, it could not have been missed.
* It’s impossible to miss that.
The full segment is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | 9 October 2023
https://rumble.com/v3o2xx5-kash-patel-how-did-the-biden-administration-miss-world-war-iii.html
