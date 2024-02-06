Dems Enter Freak-Out Stage

[Bidan]’s 2024 Insurance Policy Collapses

* President Trump’s trial, which was scheduled for before Super Tuesday, has been postponed indefinitely.



* The left’s worst nightmare comes true.

* Joe’s [p]residency is in peril — and they’re out of political ammo.

* Why is Joe ghosting us?

* He’s even skipping a superbowl interview (again)?

* Voters know a lie when they see one.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (5 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346321371112