Dems Enter Freak-Out Stage

[Bidan]’s 2024 Insurance Policy Collapses
* President Trump’s trial, which was scheduled for before Super Tuesday, has been postponed indefinitely.
* The left’s worst nightmare comes true.
* Joe’s [p]residency is in peril — and they’re out of political ammo.
* He’s even skipping a superbowl interview (again)?
* Voters know a lie when they see one.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (5 February 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.