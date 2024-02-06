Why Is [Bidan] Ghosting Us?

The [P]resident of the United States won’t talk to us?
He won’t do a press conference.
He won’t take questions from the White House press corps and answer them.
It’s his duty to explain why we're doing something and what we're doing.
At a time when the globe is so destabilized and our cities are struggling with issues, he just won’t talk to us.
Newsmax | The Record With Greta Van Susteren (5 February 2024)
