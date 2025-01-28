BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Northman Claims I Am A Fake Christian Because I Wrote A Super Hero Novel & Wear A Disney Shirt
TTOR
TTOR
74 followers
0
13 views • 3 months ago

Please Subscribe, Comment, Like


Apologist Justin Derby responds to a BitChute user called Northman-n who claimed that Justin is a phoney Christian because Justin wrote an original super hero novel, and because Justin ocassionally wears a Mr Incredible T-shirt in his videos.


GodTVRadio - TTOR Hosts - Super Heroes In The Bible?:

https://www.brighteon.com/d0d00273-80f5-472f-ad24-6577a538ee08


Donate To TTOR:

https://tip.joshwho.net/TTOR/

TTOR Subscribestar | Support TTOR | https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality

TTOR Website: http://ttor.site


TTOR Books

Another Inconvenient Truth: http://ttor.site/another-inconvenient-truth

Another Inconvenient Truth 2: http://ttor.site/another-inconvenient-truth-2

Hanover: http://ttor.site/hanover


Truth: The Objective Reality is a Christian apologetics ministry that aims to demonstrate the accuracy of the biblical worldview. Established in September 2013 by Apologist Justin Derby, its goal is to address various topics related to both the #biblical #worldview and #christian #apologetics so that followers of #jesus can strengthen their defense of the biblical worldview and effectively refute worldviews that conflict with the #knowledge of #god as stated in 2 Corinthians 10:3-6.


Justin is affiliated with the International Association for Creation and has a specific interest in #young #earth #creationism , #old Earth Creationism, #atheism and #evolution . He works as an #independent #media #analyst and is a strong #advocate for #freespeech . Justin is also known for his opposition to #tech #censorship .


TTOR Social Media Sites


TTOR Corder: https://corder.tv/channel/Ttor

TTOR CreationSocial: https://creation.social/page/view/15

TTOR UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@TTOR

TTOR Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-341495

TTOR Odysee: odysee.com/@TTOR:0

TTOR BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ttor/

TTOR Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/ttor_13

TTOR Gab: https://gab.com/TTOR

TTOR TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ttor_official

TTOR BrighteonSocial: https://brighteon.social/@TTOR

TTOR Poast: https://poa.st/@TTOR

TTOR Xephula: https://xephula.com/TTOR

TTOR USA.Life: https://usa.life/truththeobjectivereality

TTOR Bastyon: https://bastyon.com/ttor

TTOR Parler: https://parler.com/ttor13

TTOR BitTubeSocial: https://bittube.social/@ttor

TTOR Minds: minds.com/Truth_The_Objective_Reality


Contact Email – [email protected]

bookchristianexposeddisneyfakeliarsuper herohypocritenorthman
