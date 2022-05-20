(BANNED FROM YOUTUBE) GodTVRadio - TTOR Hosts | Super Heroes In The Bible?

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⚡ABOUT Brett Keane⚡
Brett Keane - Author, Former Musician, Social Media Giant and Personality, Graphic Web Designer, Artist, Recording Engineer, Creative Producer. Greatest creation and accomplishment is marriage with wife Dawn and two beautiful children. Thanks, and credit given to God because without him nothing is possible.
⚔️Career of Brett Keane⚔️
Brett Keane has written several books. Designs websites for clients. Runs a live radio station with an internet tech group. Brett is also a former musician with a couple albums. Has a specialty in recording engineering as well as graphic design. His creativity can be seen throughout his numerous works. Most would say Brett Keane is a leader and representative of Christianity and bible truth. A warrior for Jesus Christ Son of God. But to those who know Brett Keane he is known as a humble husband and father to his wife Dawn Keane and children.
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