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(BANNED FROM YOUTUBE) GodTVRadio - TTOR Hosts | Super Heroes In The Bible?
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21 views • May 20, 2022
TTOR YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdgqohKKpsOlgienmGzUwwg
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TTOR Gab: https://gab.com/TTOR
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Brett Keane has written several books. Designs websites for clients. Runs a live radio station with an internet tech group. Brett is also a former musician with a couple albums. Has a specialty in recording engineering as well as graphic design. His creativity can be seen throughout his numerous works. Most would say Brett Keane is a leader and representative of Christianity and bible truth. A warrior for Jesus Christ Son of God. But to those who know Brett Keane he is known as a humble husband and father to his wife Dawn Keane and children.

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