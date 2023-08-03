Inflection Point

This Is That Moment
* Alinsky Rule #4: make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.
* Flip their [Marxist] tactics: they work against leftists too!
* We are in a Manichean fight for the country.
* This is an end of country/times moment.
* This is the fight God gave you right now.
* I’m taking it head-on.
* Just watch and listen — the left will show/tell you what they’re up to.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 3 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v34ct7d-the-ny-times-gives-up-all-the-goodies-ep.-2059-08032023.html
