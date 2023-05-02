Tactical Genius

Marxist Tactics: Flip Their Rules
* You have to understand the why about the left or you’ll never know how to fight it.
* Alinsky Rule #4: Make your opponents live up to their own book of rules.
* That works against leftists too!
* If they don’t own it or control it, they’re going to destroy it.
* They want to break down anything that’s normal — because what’s normal is seen as a control mechanism.
* We’re winning.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 2 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2lmte6-an-interesting-turn-in-the-tucker-story-ep.-2002-05022023.html
