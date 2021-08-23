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Tom MacDonald - Brainwashed | 432hz [hd 720p]
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83 views • August 23, 2021
WRITTEN BY Tom MacDonald
BEAT PRODUCED BY Tom MacDonald
SHOT and DIRECTED by Nova Rockafeller
http://www.instagram.com/NovaRockafeller
MIXED & MASTERED by Evan Morgan
http://www.evanmorganproductions.com
Hashtags: #brainwashed #tommacdonald #music #activism #truth
Metatags Space Separated: brainwashed tommacdonald music activism truth
Metatags Comma Separated: brainwashed, tommacdonald, music, activism, truth
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On YouTube: https://youtu.be/zCBNwGHPZ2M
Original On Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6DvlemMOlMH6VD9tB7BPRf
Original On iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/tom-macdonald/76531581
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/M7BxvT4geNKz/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1276408956545142796?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Tom-MacDonald---Brainwashed---432hz--hd-720p-:a?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vlk6hu-tom-macdonald-brainwashed-432hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/ezCQKyV
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/78e9ffdc-55e2-45a8-9757-4be21a7a6849
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/tom-macdonald-brainwashed-432hz-hd-720p_jZRikFNXifBBPgz.html
Mirrored On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=0b798d3b42cc949feedda385cca689f8d9531f8b6c43af676d7720c9c8fd0f49&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/329/tom-macdonald-brainwashed-432hz-hd-720p
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/38373_brainwashed-tommacdonald-music-activism-truth-mirrors-https-www-minds-com-newsf.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
BEAT PRODUCED BY Tom MacDonald
SHOT and DIRECTED by Nova Rockafeller
http://www.instagram.com/NovaRockafeller
MIXED & MASTERED by Evan Morgan
http://www.evanmorganproductions.com
Hashtags: #brainwashed #tommacdonald #music #activism #truth
Metatags Space Separated: brainwashed tommacdonald music activism truth
Metatags Comma Separated: brainwashed, tommacdonald, music, activism, truth
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On YouTube: https://youtu.be/zCBNwGHPZ2M
Original On Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6DvlemMOlMH6VD9tB7BPRf
Original On iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/tom-macdonald/76531581
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/M7BxvT4geNKz/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1276408956545142796?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Tom-MacDonald---Brainwashed---432hz--hd-720p-:a?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vlk6hu-tom-macdonald-brainwashed-432hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/ezCQKyV
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/78e9ffdc-55e2-45a8-9757-4be21a7a6849
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/tom-macdonald-brainwashed-432hz-hd-720p_jZRikFNXifBBPgz.html
Mirrored On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=0b798d3b42cc949feedda385cca689f8d9531f8b6c43af676d7720c9c8fd0f49&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/329/tom-macdonald-brainwashed-432hz-hd-720p
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/38373_brainwashed-tommacdonald-music-activism-truth-mirrors-https-www-minds-com-newsf.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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