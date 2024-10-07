❗️If Trump Wins: 'that Epstein Client List is going to become Public' - 'we can do some a$$ cleaning' - Elon Musk, clip with Tucker Carlson

❗️“If Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public.”

Elon Musk explains why he thinks Kamala Harris receives so much support from the elites.

“Between Diddy and Epstein there's probably several thousand hours of footage.

TCN wrote

If Kamala Harris wins this election, will X be allowed to continue? Elon Musk is sure that they will do anything to take it down, including political prosecution.

Watch the entire interview exclusively on X or wait I'm uploading it here now: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1843375397024485778

Cynthia.. I'll post it here too in just a few...

https://www.brighteon.com/fa2ae828-7733-441f-8869-632e614456c6









