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MEDICAL DOCTOR Advice for Fighting COVID-19 for People in NY Dietary
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17 views • April 02, 2020
https://izreviews.com/blog/medical-doctor-advice-for-fighting-covid-19-for-people-in-ny-dietary-immune-boosters-izreviews/
Medical doctor discusses solution to the COVID-19 Virus with UV light from company called sterile ray. There are also recommendation of natural vitamin and mineral supplements that we can use to boost our immune systems.
MEDICAL DOCTOR Advice for Fighting COVID-19 for People in NY Dietary Immune Boosters #izreviews
From https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGWPmUrb4ec
ALTERNATE IN CASE YOUTUBE IS REMOVED:
https://www.brighteon.com/78b1537d-691e-4bfe-be62-ee943dcdcffa
SOURCE:
https://www.brighteon.com/d359a4ea-6067-4437-88cf-0214be0e4141
2 hours 18 minutes in
DR Ed Fatakov
Infrared UV light that is safe in humans
Infection Prevention Solutions
Company Named STERILE RAY
222 nanometer wavelength that doesn’t penetrate skin
Medical doctor discusses solution to the COVID-19 Virus with UV light from company called sterile ray. There are also recommendation of natural vitamin and mineral supplements that we can use to boost our immune systems.
MEDICAL DOCTOR Advice for Fighting COVID-19 for People in NY Dietary Immune Boosters #izreviews
From https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGWPmUrb4ec
ALTERNATE IN CASE YOUTUBE IS REMOVED:
https://www.brighteon.com/78b1537d-691e-4bfe-be62-ee943dcdcffa
SOURCE:
https://www.brighteon.com/d359a4ea-6067-4437-88cf-0214be0e4141
2 hours 18 minutes in
DR Ed Fatakov
Infrared UV light that is safe in humans
Infection Prevention Solutions
Company Named STERILE RAY
222 nanometer wavelength that doesn’t penetrate skin
Keywords
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